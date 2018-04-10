Nine killed in road accident after attending marriage ceremony in Jharkhand

According to police, 16 people were returning to their village Bangru Koliadamar from Kamdara after attending a marriage ceremony when their vehicle collided with the railing of an under-construction bridge

Ranchi: In a tragic case of events, at least nine people were killed and six others were injured in a road accident in Jharkhand's Simdega district on Tuesday. According to police, 16 people were returning to their village Bangru Koliadamar from Kamdara after attending a marriage ceremony when their vehicle collided with the railing of an under-construction bridge.

Eight people died on the spot while one died in hospital while undergoing treatment.

The condition of six others is said to be critical.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das expressed grief over the accident and announced Rs 1 lakh compensation to the kin of each of the deceased person.

More than 50 people have died in six major road accidents this year in Jharkhand.

