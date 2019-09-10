Nirmala Sitharaman: Narendra Modi government has taken landmark steps in past 100 days

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the government which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken landmark steps in the second term so than India can emerge as a five trillion dollar economy in the next five years.

"I have appointed a high-level task force to identify projects for upgrading infrastructure across the country with an investment of Rs 100 lakh crore. This will include greenfield and brownfield projects costing above Rs 100 crore each," she said.

Sitharaman listed major achievements of the new government in the first 100 days of office and said that creating a robust infrastructure is extremely crucial for an economy like India. Because of the initiative, millions of new jobs will also be created.

As the government has announced a merger of 10 public sector banks into four strong lenders with countrywide networks, Sitharaman said that the banks will benefit from each other's strength. "A growing economy needs good banks. That was the reason behind merging banks. The effective date of mergers will be decided by the respective board of directors," said Sitharaman.

