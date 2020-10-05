Nishant Singh Malkhani reveals the real reason for entering Bigg Boss 14

Television actor Nishant Singh Malkhani entered the Bigg Boss house, well not literally, because he is being punished for getting rejected by the 'Toofani' seniors - Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan - on day one. And as part of the punishment, Nishant along with three other contestants is living in the garden area of the Bigg Boss 14 house.

However, Nishant is enjoying this new experience and has accepted it as a journey of finding himself.

In his introduction video, before entering the house, he had said that through the show he wants to know himself better and added, "I accepted 'Bigg Boss' because everyone knows Nishant as an actor, but nobody knows Nishant as a person. A lot of people only recognise me with my character's names and not my real name. So I want the whole world to know the real Nishant through 'Bigg Boss'. I also want to discover myself through the show."

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Day 1 Update: The seniors call the shots as the most thrilling ride begins for the contestants

After entering the house, he along with the other three "Rejected" contestants was made to sleep on the floor in their sleeping bags. Looks like Bigg Boss will make them work hard to enjoy the comforts of a bed and the house. But throw any challenge at him, Nishant will always emerge as the winner. He is also bonding well with the other contestants and was being a good listener when Nikki Tamboli shared her experience of getting some voice notes from another co-contestant.

In another scene he was also seen telling Rubina Dilaik, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Sara Gurpal, that they will play their game after 14 days, once the seniors leave or they move inside the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli; all you need to know about your favourite contestants

Luckily, since he is not inside the house, he and the other three are only in charge of cleaning the garden area, and they are not included in any work in the house. Nice, right?

Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, airs on Colors. The show is currently in its fourteenth season.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news