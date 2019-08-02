Nitesh Tiwari arranges a special preview of Chhichhore trailer for Aamir Khan

bollywood

Nitesh Tiwari seeks his Dangal front-man's nod for the trailer of his next, Chhichhore; arranges the first screening for him

Aamir Khan watches the trailer of Chhichhore

Considering the mammoth success that Dangal (2016) earned, it is only befitting that director Nitesh Tiwari turned to mentor Aamir Khan to seek his nod for the trailer of his next. The duo caught up at a suburban five star in Delhi yesterday to watch the promotional cut of Tiwari's Chhichhore, which features Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead.

Despite calling the shots for Khan throughout the filming of Dangal, Tiwari admits to being a tad intimidated ahead of their meeting. "To be honest with you, when Aamir entered the room, I was slightly nervous. I was hoping to be appreciated by Aamir sir once again. I was happy that he watched the trailer and loved it. He was laughing on a few instances, and also got emotional towards the end." While in the capital for different reasons, the duo decided to catch up after learning about the other's whereabouts. When Tiwari asked Khan to watch the trailer of the film, the latter instantly agreed. "It was a wonderful gesture; one that showed me that he really cares for me."



Nitesh Tiwari and Aamir Khan

A source adds, "Aamir has a sound sense of filmmaking, marketing and presentation in a trailer. His views and creative inputs are important for Nitesh, which is why he had invited him for an exclusive screening. Apart from Aamir, only producer Sajid Nadiadwala has watched the trailer." Kapoor and Rajput starrer Chhichhore follows the journey of seven friends, right from their college days in 1992, till present day.

