No lavish birthday bash for Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya

November 16 has usually been a day of merrymaking at the Bachchan household as the family marks granddaughter Aaradhya's birthday. However, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter will have to bring in her ninth birthday with an intimate celebration in the wake of the pandemic, this year. "All Bollywood celebrations have been low-key. Aaradhya's birthday will also be muted. It will not be possible to host a grand event under the current circumstances," a source tells mid-day of the celebration that usually sees actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Farah Khan, Sanjay Dutt and their respective children, among others, in attendance.



"While the parents would usually spend four days planning her birthday to host Disney-themed parties, celebrations will be restricted to cutting cake. However, given that the day is special for the family, the parents will aim to make it as special as is possible," says the source, adding that the grand Diwali parties hosted by Bachchan and Ekta Kapoor, will also be cancelled this year. "The decision was taken to pay respect to Rishi Kapoor, who passed away this year."

