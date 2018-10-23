No more filmmaking for Kapil Sharma?

television

Kapil Sharma

His Bollyood debut as producer, Firangi (2017), sank without a trace. Kapil Sharma has met the same fate with his foray into Punabi films as producer. Even though Son Of Manjeet Singh received favourable reviews, it did not reflect in the box office collections, which were dismal.

The comedian now prefers talking about his upcoming television show. Looks like he will not dabble in filmmaking for a while now. About his television show, Kapil Sharma has earlier dropped a hint that Sunil Grover might be back on his show. While promoting his Punjabi production, Son Of Manjeet Singh, the comedian said there is a surprise in store and Sunil is part of it. As they say, there are no permanent friends and enemies in showbiz. Kapil's new show is slated to air around Diwali.

Kapil Sharma went off the radar after his last two shows ended abruptly, courtesy, his degrading health. The comedian was on a detox drive and was on a rehab programme at an ayurvedic ashram in Bengaluru. On the personal front, Kapil will get married to his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12 in Jalandhar. Opening up on the topic of his marriage, Kapil said, "The wedding is on December 12 in Jalandhar. That's Ginni's hometown. We wanted to keep it low key. But Ginni is the only daughter in her family. Her folks wanted the wedding to be on a lavish scale. And I completely understand their sentiments. My mother also wants the wedding to be lavish." The wedding will be followed by a reception on December 14.

