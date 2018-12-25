No relief for arrested bookies

other-sports

Their police remand was extended by two days. The case will now come up again on Wednesday

Representational Image

All 18 licensed bookmakers of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), who were picked up in a police raid at the Mahalaxmi racecourse last Friday, failed to get relief when the matter came up for hearing yesterday.

Their police remand was extended by two days. The case will now come up again on Wednesday. The 18 bookmakers have been slapped with various charges, including under section 420 of the IPC, for alleged cheating. In protest against the police action, and as a mark of solidarity with their brethren, all other licensed bookmakers operating at Mumbai and Pune have decided to boycott races until further notice.

