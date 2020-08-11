No Sanjay Dutt, no dacoit drama Shamshera?

In the last week of July, Ranbir Kapoor had met director Karan Malhotra at Yash Raj Films studio to draw up the plan for the last leg of Shamshera's shoot. With only a few days of patchwork shoot remaining, the unit was to resume work on the period piece this week and had erected a set at the Andheri studio. However, Sanjay Dutt's ill-health has put the brakes on Malhotra's best-laid plans. After Dutt was admitted to Lilavati Hospital following complaints of breathlessness on Saturday night, it is heard that the director has deferred the stint.

A source reveals, "Sanjay sir has only three days' work remaining. While he was discharged yesterday, the doctors have advised him to avoid strenuous activities. He will rest it out for four to five days before reporting to work." Set in the 19th century, Shamshera sees Ranbir Kapoor as the leader of a dacoit tribe that revolts against the British Raj, with Dutt playing the antagonist. The film marks Kapoor's first double role.

mid-day reached out to Yash Raj Films, which remained unavailable for comment.

