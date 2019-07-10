Nora Fatehi looks like a dream in this all-white ensemble; see pictures

bollywood-fashion

Nora Fatehi is one of the actresses who always makes us drool over her with her fashion choices

Nora Fatehi/picture courtesy: Nora Fatehi's Instagram account

When it comes to setting fashion goals, Nora Fatehi is one of the actresses who always makes us drool over her with her fashion choices. Dress to impress is her Mantra and we just can't get enough of her looks!

Just recently, the trailer launch of John Abraham-starrer Batla House happened in the city and Nora Fatehi is playing a pivotal role in the film. At the event, Nora chose to go all-white and wore white pantsuit with a long white coat. She looked like a modern enchantress! Check out her outfit here:

Doesn't she look like total boss-lady? Her make-up and hair was done by Marce Pedrozo and the photo credits go to Anup Surve.

On the work front, Nora made a cameo in Bharat and has winded up the shoot for Street Dancer 3D along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Street Dancer 3D is helmed by Remo D'souza.

Batla House is set to release on 15th August which also stars John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.

