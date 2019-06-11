Watch video: Nora Fatehi turns street vendor in Bangkok and its hilarious

bollywood

Nora Fatehi, who is currently in Bangkok for one of her shoots, had a fun time, where she turned a vendor at one of the shops

Nora Fatehi is known for her amazing dance moves and her special appearance in the film, Bharat. The actress is also garnering praise for her stint in the film. The actress is currently in Bangkok, and she is sharing some amazing pictures and videos from the picturesque destination.

In one of the videos shared by her fan clubs, Nora Fatehi is seen as a street vendor selling shorts. The video is insanely funny. Take a look at the video here:

Nora Fatehi may have arrived on the scene much before she grooved to Dilbar, but she undeniably rose to fame with her outstanding footwork and presence in this track. Ever since then, she has been known as the 'Dilbar Girl'.

Her killer belly dance moves not only set the temperatures soaring high, but also made the song a chartbuster. The song became a rage and is still one of the most played songs at all the clubs and at house parties across the world. Dilbar is also immensely popular on YouTube and has recently crossed a whopping one billion views.

Speaking about the milestone the song has achieved, the Dilbar Girl said, "Dilbar is one of those songs which never loses its spark and is still one of the most loved and watched songs. I am very happy that it has crossed over one billion views and I hope that it garners more and more views. I am very glad that I got the opportunity to do this song. It'll always remain to be my most favourite song."

Nora will soon be seen in more acting-based roles in films like Batla House and Street Dancer 3D.

