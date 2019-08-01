Nora Fatehi on dancing with fire: Had fear written all over my face

bollywood

Nora Fatehi, who will be seen grooving to the remix of the popular O Saki Saki song in Batla House, opened up about how she learnt to dance with fire in just two days.

Nora Fatehi practises her dance moves. Pic/instagram.com/norafatehi

The stunning Nora Fatehi will be seen shaking a leg to the remix of the extremely popular O Saki Saki song in John Abraham's upcoming film, Batla House. The makers of the film released the video of the song on July 15, and the actress can be seen doing belly dance and fire dance in the song. While it looks pretty dangerous, in a recent post on Instagram, Nora revealed that she learnt the difficult choreography in just two days.

Nora took to Instagram to share a video of her practising the fire dance moves. She said that she had fear written all over her face while learning the choreography. Check out her post here:

Hasn't Nora done a fabulous job in the video? O Saki Saki featuring the sensuous Nora Fatehi is recomposed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Neha Kakkar. The original track by Vishal Shekhar, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh, featured Sunjay Dutt and Koena Mitra.

Speaking about it, Nora said, "Getting the opportunity to be able to perform on a song like O Saki Saki, which is has been made on such an epic level by Tanishq, sung by Neha and Tulsi; is a dream. The way Tanishq has composed this song is out of this world and I knew visually I'll have to match up. I learned to dance with fire fans for the first time within only 3 days, and I must say it was extremely challenging. As the fire fans were heavy and dancing with fire is very risky. it was difficult to manoeuvre and dance with them effortlessly. Thankfully, I had the drive to do it because I wanted the audience to see me add something new to my dance..."

Watch the video of O Saki Saki feat Nora Fatehi here:

Batla House is directed by Nikkhil Advani. Featuring John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan, the film will release on August 15, 2019.

