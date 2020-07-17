'Not responsible if kids fall in drains': BMC puts up posters, removes later

A year after 18-month-old Divyansh Singh fell into an open drain in Goregaon East, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reportedly hung posters at both entrances of Bharatbhai Chawl in Goregaon East.

The posters warned people to keep a watch on their children and stated that BMC would not be responsible if an accident were to occur again, reported Indian Express.

The move by BMC invited criticism from residents, who termed the posters as insensitive.

The poster read, “Citizens living in and around the numerous major and minor nullahs in Goregaon are hereby notified that due to extremely heavy rainfall the water levels will rise and the possibility of danger arising cannot be eliminated. Hence, keeping in mind these conditions, citizens must look after themselves and their families, especially young children, the elderly, the disabled and blind. The BMC will not bear responsibility if an accident occurs because of negligence by citizens.”

However, on Thursday, the civic body removed the poster.

On July 10, 2019, Divyansh had fallen into an open drain outside his home. The BMC, Fire Brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had launched a massive search and rescue operation but remained unsuccessful. After three days, the search operation to find the toddler was called off and his body was never found.

Mumbai police were not able to locate two men it claimed had removed the concrete drain covers on July 1, 2019, and even the BMC had denied having received any complaints about the uncovered drain. Meanwhile, Divyansh’s father had claimed that the drain was only covered with wooden planks.

