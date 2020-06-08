Not so impossible

Chef Rakhee Vaswani claims she can make a curry out of absolutely anything. And when she isn't doing that, she is baking pies. During the lockdown, when ingredients are scarce, a pie might seem like a daunting idea but Vaswani's hands-on workshop this week will introduce you to baking them without a base, and all the filling intact. It is titled Impossible Pies, and Vaswani says, "It's because they are impossibly easy to make." They are also eggless. Ahead of the workshop, she shares the recipe for an impossible pie and her crowd-pleasing Coffee walnut cake (eggless).

Hazelnut chocolate impossible pie

Ingredients

Milk - 150 ml

Hazelnuts ground - 15 gms

Dates - 50 gms

Butter softened - 25 gms

Vanilla extract -1 tsp

Egg - 1 Flour - 25 gms

Baking powder - a pinch

Cocoa powder -1 tbsp Brown sugar - 50 gms

Dark chocolate - 50 gms chopped

Method

In a blender, add all the ingredients until there is a thick batter consistency. Bake in a greased pie dish or five-inch cast iron skillet at 160 degree Celsius for 20 to 25 minutes in a convection oven or until it's slightly wobbly. Serve with a dollop of ice cream or add crunchy granola and serve your simple, easy and an absolute impossible pie.

Coffee walnut cake

Ingredients

Yoghurt - 50 gms

Baking powder - 1 gm

Baking soda - 2.5 gms

Flour - 120 gms

Instant coffee powder - 15 gms

Brown sugar - 90 gms

Melted butter - 50 gms

Milk - 110 ml

Walnuts - 60 gms

Vanilla powder - as required

Method

In a bowl, add all the dry ingredients — flour, coffee powder, vanilla powder and chopped walnuts — and keep aside. Mix the baking powder and baking soda to the yoghurt and let it froth aside. Next, beat the butter and brown sugar until soft and fluffy; add the dry ingredients and mix. Add in the milk and the yoghurt mixture next. Mix gently using the cut-and-fold technique. Pour the batter into mini bar-shaped grease-lined tins or paper moulds and bake at 160 degree Celsius for 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Serve with a cream cheese frosting and chopped walnuts.

For cream cheese frosting:

Beat 50 gms of butter with 100 gms of icing sugar until soft and fluffy. Add in two tablespoons of cream cheese and beat well. Dollop this over the coffee walnut tea-time cake.

