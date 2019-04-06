Not Varun Dhawan but Rajkummar Rao to continue his charm in Stree 2

bollywood

There were rumours that Varun Dhawan has been approached for Stree 2. However, the film's representatives state that whenever Stree 2 happens will only happen with Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao

Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor was the sleeper hit of 2018 and went on to become one of the most profitable films of the year. While producer Dinesh Vijan recently announced his next horror comedy with Rajkummar Rao titled Rooh- Afza, there have been murmurs of the makers planning Stree 2.

However inside sources reveal that while there have been a lot of rumours surrounding the casting for Stree 2, a sequel will definitely be on the cards and Rajkummar Rao will headline the film.

Clarifies a source, "Stree was such a huge success that it's only natural that there will be ample talk of a sequel. There is no clarity at the moment when it's going to happen but whenever it does, it will star Rajkummar Rao. Director Amar Kaushik too clarified that several times in the past".

Talking about Rajkummar Rao's upcoming projects, he will be seen in Made In China with Mouni Roy and Mental Hai Kya with Kangana Ranaut. The actor also has an Anurag Basu film, titled, Imli with Saif Ali Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Apart from Rajkummar and Fatima, the film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles.

His list of films also includes Turram Khan. On the other hand, his film, Rooh Afza will see Janhvi Kapoor in a double role with Rao.

Recently, the actor was also bestowed with the Performer of the Year award at the Filmfare Middle East Awards 2019 ceremony held in Oman.

