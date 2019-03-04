Notebook's Zaheer Iqbal feels he was trained well under Salman Khan

bollywood

Zaheer Iqbal who is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with Notebook shared his experience of being mentored by none other than Salman Khan himself

Salman Khan and Zaheer Iqbal

Debutant actor Zaheer Iqbal has received a warm welcome by the audience, critics, as well as industry insiders ever since the trailer of Notebook released.

Talking about his character in Notebook, Zaheer shared, "So my character in the film Notebook, Kabir, is completely different from the way I am in real life. Kabir is not very confident, he is not very outgoing. He is more like an introvert person and I think these characteristics can be seen in a person's body language very easily. (sic)"

Giving insights into his transformation to slip into the character, Zaheer said, "As a part of my three months workshop with Hemant Kher and Nitin sir prior to the film I had to make sure that I change my body language completely according to Kabir's characteristic. I had to change the way I hug, the way I walk, sit, I had to change entirely. In my voice tone, I had to change as I could not be as loud as I am in real life, I could not be as expressive as I am in real life and all of this has become possible because Nitin sir was very much clear about the character (sic)."

Talking about his mentor Salman Khan Zaheer said, " I learned how to deconstruct myself for the character. Salman Sir has trained me enough for all the possible roles in the future I would do and to last long in the industry." Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers, Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artistes who play a vital role in the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on March 29, 2019.

