Now, BMC corporators will have to punch in their attendance

At the start of next month, the biometric machines will be installed at the entrance of the general body meeting hall; corporators fear of their records being tapped

Now even the civic corporators will have to be on guard as the BMC administration will implement the biometric system in order to mark attendance at the general body meetings. While the BMC corporators receive a travel allowance for attending these meetings, many were seen just marking their attendance on registers while not attending such meetings.

At the start of next month, the biometric machines will be installed at the entrance of the general body meeting hall. This was decided at the Group Leaders meeting that took place on Tuesday. While the civic employees are now facing the fear of salary loss for arriving late or a missed punch on the biometric systems, the corporators need not worry as the system will be installed just as a replacement to the signing of a register.

However, with the system coming into place, the corporators fear that in this act of transparency their timings (in and out) will be tapped, A corporator not willing to be named, said, "If the party seniors wish to know our record they would know it soon owing to this digitisation whether we attended meetings or not." The General Body consists of all the 227 corporators plus the 5 co-opted members of the political parties headed by Mayor and is the most important meeting where crucial decisions are taken and without its approval, various major decisions are hardly any value.

