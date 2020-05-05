Now, Maharashtra students stuck in Delhi call for help

After Kota, now hundreds from Maharashtra are stuck in Delhi and want to return home. They include students and candidates preparing for civil services examination. So far, around 1,500 of them have sought help.

Several of them took to Twitter to share their woes, prompting the student leaders in Maharashtra to extend assistance. Recently, the state government brought back around 2,000 students from Kota after they raised concerns about food availability, as many were staying in PG accommodation. Just like Kota students, those in Delhi are also dependent on instant food items, like Maggi, to survive.

Most of the 1,500 residents wanting to leave Delhi are candidates aspiring to be civil servants. One of them is Rajesh Bonawate, who is spearheading the students and his fellow candidates' efforts to return home. "Political leaders have made arrangement at Karol Bagh for people to collect food daily, but it is not convenient to go there during the lockdown. So, many of us are now dependent on instant food items that we buy from nearby shops. But how long can we sustain like this?" asked Bonawate. A professor from Pune, he is preparing for Union Public Service Commission in Delhi.

Bonawate believes the number of people wanting to return home would increase in a couple of days as the news about Maharashtra making efforts to bring back its residents has just started to spread.

"Many of us can pay for tickets to go home, but there are others who cannot as their parents have lost jobs. Some of their parents are farmers who have suffered major losses," he added.

Ashish Thakre, another student from Amravati, said, "We hope Maharashtra government takes swift action to help us."

