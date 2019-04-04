Now, Mumbai CP tells force to stop 'terrorising' bars and patrons

national

New orders come following mid-day's report on how cops were forcing eateries and bars to shut shop before stipulated time

CP Sanjay Barve

The police chief's rapid-fire orders seem to have left city cops confused. Zonal DCPs and ACPs, apparently misunderstanding Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve's orders, had been terrorising eating and drinking establishments forcing them to shut shop before the stipulated 1.30am deadline. After mid-day's report on April 3, fresh orders have arrived from the CP's office to ensure that action is taken only against the ones flouting norms.

The Commissioner's office, according to sources, directed Zonal DCPs and additional commissioners to ensure that nobody harassed dance bar and restaurant owners unnecessarily. Police officers have also been warned of action if found indulging in coercion unlawful activities. The CP's initial order was to act against those violating rules by keeping bars and restaurants open post 1.30 am, the fresh diktat said.



Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve's diktat has not gone down too well with a number of officers across the city. Representational Image

Trouble for local cops

mid-day had reported on Tuesday about dance bar and restaurant owners' displeasure over the local cops forcing them to close before time. Police personnel dressed in civil clothes sit inside the bars and ask owners to down the shutters early, alleged dance bar and restaurant owners across the city. "We have been taking action against bars and restaurants found violating rules and have now got instructions not to terrorise anyone," a DCP said. "Ahead of the elections, everyone is taking extra precaution to maintain law and order in their respective jurisdictions.

Police officers are thus worried of a raid being carried out in their jurisdiction that can invite trouble for the senior PI concerned if any illegal activity is noted in his/her jurisdiction," a senior police officer added.

Another officer said that while his team ensures law and order is maintained in his jurisdiction, "unnecessary raids and surprise checks create trouble for everyone." He added, "If there are dozens of dance bars and restaurants in someone's jurisdiction, how will he/she visit each and every place? We have staff shortage during the night and a minute's delay can put us in trouble in cases of such raids." mid-day had also earlier reported about the new commissioner's 'secret police' raiding places and keeping the top cop updated about the local officers' work.

