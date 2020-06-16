Now, Salman Khan creates his own Bigg Boss; to turn his three-month lockdown at Panvel into series

Ever wondered what a day in Salman Khan's life looks like? If all goes well, his legion of fans might be privy to it. The superstar — who has been holed up at his Panvel farmhouse, Arpita Farms, since the lockdown was announced in March — is apparently in talks with a leading television channel to develop his stay as a series.

What was supposed to be a work trip with director Abhiraj Minawala and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma had quickly turned into a mini-lockdown when Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha DeSousa and Niketan Madhok, among others, joined them at the Panvel estate. While some of his friends returned to the city earlier this month, Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, DeSousa and her kids, and Khan's manager stayed put. Khan too returned to the Panvel farmhouse after visiting father Salim Khan in Mumbai.



(From top) Iulia Vantur, Atul Agnihotri and Jacqueline Fernandez in Panvel

A source reveals, "During their stay, Saajan Singh would often film their daily activities. Salman is planning to develop the material as a reality show for Colors TV, almost like the superstar's personal Bigg Boss house. The footage will show how the coterie spent their days, their weekly treks together and their candid interviews. It will also focus on how Salman and his friends made the three music videos."

Even as discussions with the top brass at Colors TV are underway, Khan has apparently requested his team at SK TV, the television arm of his studio, to begin editing the raw footage. "Bigg Boss could be delayed due to the current crisis. In such a case, this could be the perfect weekend watch," adds the source.

