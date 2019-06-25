Nushrat Bharucha's shirt dress is ruling the fashion world, and you can buy it too!

bollywood-fashion

Nushrat Bharucha was snapped with her friends in Juhu, Mumbai. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star opted for a black shirt dress, which is ruling the fashion world

Nushrat Bharucha with Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Nushrat Bharucha was snapped with her co-stars Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Verma at a popular cafe in Juhu, Mumbai. On the work front, Sunny and Nushrat will be seen together in Hurdang along with Vijay Verma.

Hurdang is a love story inspired by true incidents set in 1990s Allahabad. Speaking about the cast of the film, producer Shaailesh R Singh revealed, "It's a young, restless love story from the 90s. People in 1990s were innocent and vulnerable. They didn't have the advantage of technology the way youngsters have now."

The producer further added: "There was a deep desire to fight for your cause and claim your right. Sunny, Nushrat and Vijay fit in quite naturally. Sunny and Nushrat play students coming from different ideologies and backgrounds, but a couple destined to be together. They play childhood lovers who have grown up together. Both Sunny and Nushrat bring innocent and palpable energy, naturally into the story."

Here's what the actress opted for the outing!

Nushrat Bharucha/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Van Heusen Woman Women's Shirt Knee-Long Dress:

Tailored in a smart silhouette, this handsome dress from Van Heusen is sure to make a sartorial statement that's perfect for any formal occasion. Buy a black shirt dress at the discounted price of Rs 899 only. Shop here.

Black and White Shirt Dress with Belt:

Get a monochrome checkered shirt dress with a belt and highlight your waistline. Buy this dress at the discounted price of Rs 749 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Cold-Shoulder Shirt Dress:

Spruce up your wardrobe with this dress available on Amazon. Wear it with a pair of sneakers for a day out or with a pair of nude heels for the party and you are sure to make heads turn. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 799 only. Shop here.

Rust Orange Poly Crepe Shirt Dress:

If you wish to wear something bright and colourful, this crepe shirt dress will be a perfect fit. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 599 only. Shop here.

Also Read: Disha Patani's green maxi dress is a wardrobe essential; buy it here

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates