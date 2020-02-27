Nusrat Jahan says she is 'pained, disheartened' after Delhi violence

Actress turned politician Nusrat Jahan recently reacted on the violence which is happening in Delhi.

Nusrat Jahan posted a picture which said, 'M*sl*m H*nd*... We are not complete without 'u' and 'I'.

She wrote, "Saddened... Disheartened... Pained. My country is burning. Let us not forget we are Human first. Also please do not spread rumour, fake news & hate", with a folded hands emoticon.

Saddened.... Disheartened.... Pained

My country is burning. Let us not forget we are Human first. Also please do not spread rumour, fake news & hate. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#Delhi pic.twitter.com/gjpIbj3Gr2 — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) February 26, 2020

At least 32 people have been killed in the violence that has engulfed North-East Delhi since Sunday. While 30 people have died at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, two have died at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. More than 200 got injured in the violence that unfolded in Maujpur, Jafrabad, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Shiv Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Ghonda, among other residential pockets in northeast Delhi since Monday.

Violence had erupted in Delhi on Sunday evening after groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting it indulged in stone-pelting at each other.

