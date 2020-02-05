Nuts about Nutella

During World War II, Italy, like most of Europe, was cut off from supplies, including chocolate. So, in the early 1940s, Italian baker Pietro Ferrero decided to make a cheaper alternative, and that’s how Nutella came into being. Based out of the town Alba, he introduced the nutty spread to the world in 1964, that has since gone on to become an integral part of breakfast options across the globe. As the much-loved spread continues to woo more fans across the globe as the ultimate, indulgent comfort food, here are The Guide’s hatke picks of the classic.w

Bruschetta brekkie

The breakfast bruschetta at this eatery offers the perfect blend of sweet, fresh and tangy elements to start the day. Speaking about their toasted brioche layered with Nutella, fresh fruits, cream cheese and toasted nuts, Tapas Chandra, sous chef, says, “Being a chef and working long hours, there’s no time to eat, so between shifts, bread with Nutella was the perfect pick-me-up. It can be made in minutes and gives me the much-needed sugar rush to pull off long hours.”

At Indigo Delicatessen, 5, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

Time 8.30 am to 12.30 am

Call 66551010

Cost Rs 295

Just like the French

Your love for Nutella meets your love for berries with this French toast variant that comes topped with Nutella, berries and hazelnut. “I personally don’t like to experiment too much with Nutella and use it the way it is, because of its flavour profile. It goes best with nuts like almonds and walnuts, and fruits like banana, melon, apricots and berries. When we use it with our French toast, it elevates the dish,” says Sandip Dalvi, head chef.

At Jamjar Diner, Hill Road, Bandra West.

Time 9 am to 1 am

Call 26415555

Cost Rs 380

Barfi love

Crazy about Nutella but also a mithai fan? The Nutella mawa barfi at this outlet gives you the best of both worlds. “I used Nutella as the main ingredient in barfi, which gives the perfect taste and body. It’s nutty and adding condensed milk to it makes the texture smoother,” says Shibendu Ray Chaudhury, executive sous chef.

At Nawab Saheb, Renaissance Hotel, Powai.

Time 7 pm to 11.30 pm

Call 66927777

cost Rs 650

Pav power

Bite into Mumbai’s favourite street food, with a dash of Nutella, at this eatery that’s dishing out a Nutella-centered mini bun pav topped with chocolate mousse and wafer biscuit drizzled with chocolate ganache. “Inspired by the bun maska, the idea was to give patrons a taste of Mumbai with every bite along with sinful chocolate,” says Siddhesh Raut, executive chef.

Ar MITRON Bar & Cafe, Saki Naka Junction, Lokmanya Tilak Nagar, Andheri East.

Time 12 pm to 3 am

Call 9987146697

Cost Rs 195

Nuts over 99

Serving an array of dishes centred on the hazelnut chocolate, this eatery is celebrating the day by serving all Nutella dishes for '99. “Nutella is everyone’s favourite and our freak shake has all its goodness, complete with a hazelnut frosting, waffle, vanilla sticks and whipped cream. A Nutella drizzle on the side makes it perfect for every Nutella nut,” Abhayraj Kohli, director, says.

At Grandmama’s Café, Borla, Union Park, Chembur.

Time 11 am to 12 am

Call 7400093314

Cost Rs 99 (only today)

Italian touch

Known for its Nutella pizza, this eatery has a full menu that includes soft Nutella dough balls. They even have a buy-one-get-one offer today. “We crafted the dough balls with a focus on precision. We reinvented it using Nutella, an ingredient that’s a favourite,” Krishna Gupta, managing director of the eatery, says.

Ar 1441 Pizzeria, Trade World B, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Time 11 pm to 11 pm

Call 9820144184

Cost Rs 195

Lebanese twist

This eatery, which specialises in Middle-Eastern cuisine, has incorporated Nutella and combined the flavours to give a Lebanese flatbread. The pita base is topped with manakeesh and Nutella. Sea salt caramelised hazelnut and banana are added to enhance the subtle flavours.

At Bayroute, G-2B, BKC.

Time 12 pm to 1.30 am

Call 8657530350

Cost Rs 595

Sweet and salty

Get a blend of sweet and salty flavours with this pretzel and Nutella concoction that also has a crunch to it. “The smooth chocolate-y spread is nostalgic for everyone. The sweetness of Nutella is a perfect foil for the salty pretzels, which goes well with a mix of vanilla ice cream and milk in the shake. The hazelnut spread is also used as garnish on it,” says Pawan Raina, business head.

At D:OH! All Day Dining & Bar, Unit 2A, ground floor, Fun Republic, Andheri West.

Time 11 am to 1 am

Call 62360451

Cost Rs 225

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates