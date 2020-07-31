Oh Boy! Have you seen this suave photo of Sharad Kelkar from his first portfolio shoot?

Sharad Kelkar is one of those fit and handsome men of Bollywood who can make anyone swoon. Not only does he look good, but he's a talented actor as well. He was last seen as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and he portrayed his part really well.

Recently, Sharad shared a throwback photo of himself from his first-ever portfolio shoot, and well, he looked fabulous back then too! Sharing the picture, Sharad Kelkar wrote, "OH BOY! My first portfolio with @jitusavlani in 2002."

The Rocky Handsome actor's fans couldn't stop drooling over the photo. One of them wrote, "Wow! Unbelievably hot!" while another Instagram user said, "Hotness overloaded @sharadkelkar sir" and another fan commented, "U look soooo fit!"

Recently, talking to IANS about the coronavirus lockdown, Sharad Kelkar said, "The lockdown has taught me a lot of patience, first of all because I have never sat at home for so many days."

Sharad Kelkar On Saif Ali Khan's Comments On Tanhaji: He Didn't Mean It

He added, "I am a very positive guy. If I get into the situation of 'hell', I know how to jump out of that. So, I am not a negative person. I think of positive things, good things. If something is not happening in my front, I think there is something bigger and better for me. But still this is a tough time and one thing we all should understand and learn is patience."

On the work front, Sharad will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb and the Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

