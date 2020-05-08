On second wedding anniversary, Sonam Kapoor shares first-ever photo the couple clicked

Sonam Kapoor is going gaga over hubby Anand Ahuja as the couple celebrate their second wedding anniversary. The 'Saawariya' actor shared on Instagram her first picture with the 'compassionate, generous, moody' Anand. In the affectionate moment captured on camera, Sonam is seen kissing husband Anand's cheek as he makes a rather goofy face.

Sonam wrote, "Our first picture together... 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja, your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism."

Marking four years of togetherness with her beloved husband, the 'Veere Di Wedding' star described the four years with Anand as 'most fulfilling.'

"Thank you for being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I'm soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I've ever received. [?] #everydayphenomenal," the ator wrote while pouring her heart out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onMay 7, 2020 at 7:58pm PDT

Celebrity followers including Nick Jonas were quick to like the sweet post that garnered more than 77k likes within half-an-hour of being posted. Sonam got married to businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8 two years ago in an Anand Karaj ceremony, later followed by a star-studded reception.

Came to bless the couple were Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others.

