On sets: Hrithik Roshan loses weight for his role in Super 30

Hrithik Roshan looks unrecognisable and has knocked off the inches to get into the character of a mathematician



Hrithik Roshan and veteran actor Virendra Saxena

Yesterday, a snapshot of Hrithik Roshan and veteran actor Virendra Saxena from the set of Super 30 did the rounds of the Internet. Duggu looks unrecognisable and has knocked off the inches to get into the character of much-anticipated biopic on the life of maths genius Anand Kumar. The film tracing the real-life journey of Math Genius, Hrithik has been filming at real locations.

Hrithik Roshan's look from Super 30 was unveiled by the makers in March, creating much frenzy amongst the audience. Sporting a tan, beard and unkempt look, the actor has completely got into the skin of his onscreen character. Super 30 will showcase Hrithik in a never seen before avatar, playing a Bihar native for the first time in his career.

The look and curiosity towards Hrithik Roshan's character have made Super 30 one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and Sajid Nadiadwala's NGE Productions, Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on 25th January 2019.

Also read: Students throng to Super 30 sets to get a glimpse of Teacher Hrithik Roshan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates