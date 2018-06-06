On Sunil Dutt's birth anniversary, Sanju makers reveal Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt

The film is titled Sanju as Sanjay Dutt's mother fondly called him by that name. On the birth anniversary of Sunil Dutt, makers of Sanju released the poster of Nargis Dutt, essayed by Manisha Koirala



Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt in Sanju's new poster

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani took to social media to unveil the latest poster featuring Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt. The director also revealed the biopic is titled Sanju as Sanjay Dutt's mother and legendary actress Nargis Dutt would lovingly address the actor as Sanju.

She lovingly called him #Sanju, and now that's what we all do too! Watch the ever so wonderful Manisha Koirala as Nargisji on 29th June. @mkoirala #RanbirKapoor! #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/QkizS8RMBl — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) June 6, 2018

Showcasing Manisha Koirala in the vintage black and white era, the poster presents a striking resemblance to the legendary actress Nargis Dutt. After introducing us to the emotional bond between Sanjay Dutt and his mother, Sanju is all set to explore the heartwarming relationship between the mother-son duo.

The recently released trailer of Sanju has taken the excitement of the audience to an all-time high owing to the gripping storyline and power packed performances by the ensemble cast.

Earlier the director released multiple posters of the film, revealing the varied looks of Ranbir Kapoor from the biopic. All the posters have gained immense appreciation from the audience and critics alike for the striking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor, which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. Sanju is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.

