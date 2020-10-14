On Zoya Akhtar's birthday, Farhan Akhtar shares an adorable childhood picture and a hilarious caption

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar celebrates her birthday today on October 14. On this special occasion, brother Farhan Akhtar had something expectedly special planned for his sister. He took to his Instagram account and shared a childhood picture of himself and Zoya Akhtar and the caption could leave you in splits.

In the picture, we could see Zoya with her doll and Farhan enjoying his sleep, and this is what he wrote as his caption- "Ps: please return the trolley now. Thanks." (sic) Have a look at the post right here:

Zoya began her journey as a director with the 2009 drama, Luck By Chance, a beautiful yet brutal take on the Hindi film industry. She then directed the 2011-drama Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, a yet another heartfelt take on friendships and it's charm and complications. She then collaborated with filmmakers like Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap, and Karan Johar for the anthology, Bombay Talkies.

The film came out on May 3, 2013, to mark the completion of 100 years of Indian Cinema. In 2015, she directed Dil Dhadakne Do, and this time, she gazed at a dysfunctional family and how they unite in trying circumstances. One of her most popular films so far was the 2019 Gully Boy, a stimulating portrayal of dreams, dejections, and triumph.

She's now touted to be making a gangster drama with Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif. She also directed a horror story for Ghost Stories, with the same filmmakers who worked in Bombay Talkies. Coming to Farhan, he has dabbled with acting, direction, and production. As a director, he made his debut with the unforgettable Dil Chahta Hai in 2001 and went on to make films like Lakshya, Don, Don 2.

As an actor, he has been seen in films like Rock On!, Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Lucknow Central, Dil Dhadakne Do. He's now gearing up for Toofan, a boxing drama that also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur.

