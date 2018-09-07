One person killed, eight injured in mishap on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

national

The driver of a truck died when it collided with a container; in another accident, eight people sustained minor injuries when 10 vehicles rammed each other; both accidents took place in the Pune to Mumbai carriageway

Two of the vehicles that rammed each other in the second mishap

One person was killed and eight people were injured in two separate accidents on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday morning. While the driver of a truck died when the vehicle collided with a container, the other accident occurred when Highway police and locals were involved in rescue operations in this mishap. The second accident, in which 10 vehicles rammed each other, took place a little ahead of the spot in Borghat where the first occurred.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway was halted for two hours on Thursday afternoon for the installation of an overhead gantry. The accidents took place in the Pune to Mumbai carriageway.



The driver of a truck died when it collided with a container

Second mishap

The first accident in which a truck and container collided, took place at 6.30 am. The deceased driver of the truck has been identified as Amit Kumar Chaudhary. Around 7.30 am when Highway police, IRB patrol and local residents from the rescue group Apaghatgrastanchya Madatisathi were involved in rescue operations for it, a speeding truck's driver lost control and the vehicle slammed into the safety barrier first and came to rest in the middle of the lane.

An expressway control room attendant said, "Drivers of vehicles coming from behind could not control them and they rammed each other, when they tried to stop them due to the truck. Trucks coming from behind also hit the cars. In this way 10 vehicles including five cars, one tempo and four trucks rammed each other."

Gantry work completed

Eight people sustained minor injuries due to the second accident. Superintendent of police (Highway) Vijay Patil said, "The accident took place in the Pune to Mumbai lane. By 11 am with the help of cranes the road was cleared. Later our work on the gantry started at 12 noon on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Around 10 display boards were installed in a 94 km stretch. We completed the work within an hour."

