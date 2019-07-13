One-year-old male leopard found injured in Maharashtra's Sangamner

national

After receiving the message from Sub Deputy Forest officer Sangamner, the leopard was immediately rushed to Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar for treatment and care

The injured leopard receiving treatment by MLRC Vet Dr Ajay Deskmukh along with wildlife SOS team

On Saturday, an injured lepoard was brought to Manikdoh centre from Sangamner for treatment. It seemed as if the leopard was attacked by another leopard. The injuried leopard is 12-months-old and is male. As per the injuries on his body, it seemed that both the forelegs of the leopard got paralysed and a wound was also found near his neck region.

Maharashtra: An injured leopard was brought to Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC), Junnar from Sangamner for treatment, today. pic.twitter.com/E63b7W0ZJV — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

The injured leopard

MLRC veterinarian Dr. Ajay Deshmukh rushed to the spot along with the Wildlife SOS team after he was contacted by the office of Deputy Conservator of Forest, Junnar.

Chief Conservator of Forest, Vivek Khandekar said, "MLRC Vet Dr. Ajay Deskmukh along with the wildlife SOS team reached Sagamner and did the preliminary observation and treatment. The leopard required long treatment and care as it's both foreleg got paralysed. Hence, it was decided to shift the injured leopard to Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre."



The injured leopard being treatmnet by Dr. Ajay Deshmukh along with the wildlife SOS team

The cause of the injury is still unknown but an attack by another leopard is being seen as a possibility.

