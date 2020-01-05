Only good script will woo Rani Mukerji

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Not only have Rani Mukerji's screen offerings following her wedding to Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra in 2014 been limited, they have also all belonged to the production mogul's home banner. Mukerji, who delivered a crackling act in the YRF release Mardaani 2 recently, will again feature in her husband's Bunty Aur Bubli 2, a sequel to her 2005 comedy. It could be easily assumed that Mukerji is now only looking at projects being made at home, but the actor simply negates this opinion.

Mukerji tells mid-day, "I am offered few movies from outside the banner; it seems, people opine that I don't want to work outside Yash Raj Films. I am aware that people believe so, but I can't call [filmmakers] and tell them to hire me. People will have to approach me with scripts first for them to understand if I am keen to do a film [or not]. Regardless of the production house that makes it, if the project is good, [I'll do it]. I am an actor; what excites our tribe is good scripts. If a director I want to work with brings a solid story, there's no chance I'll turn it down."

The actor asserts that her identity remains independent of her husband's legacy. "Just because I am married to a filmmaker doesn't mean I will only work with him. Today, every actor has his/her production company. Even then, they work with people from another stable. It has so happened that the last couple of good stories that were offered to me were by YRF."

