Opposition speaking in Pakistan's language on Kashmir: G. Kishan Reddy

On Wednesday, Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy said that the number of violent protests in Jammu and Kashmir has come down lately. Reddy also slammed the opposition for speaking in the language of Pakistan.

Speaking on the scrapping of Article 370 at an event in Hyderabad, the Central minister said that it isn't the first time that small incidents of violence are taking place in Jammu and Kashmir. It has happened for many years in the past. But since the scrapping of Article 370, the number of violent protests has come down.

While replying to a question on as to when the opposition parties will be given permission to hold meetings in the Valley, the Minister said that the government is taking precautionary measures looking at the actions of Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reddy said that the opposition parties would have a lot of time to visit Kashmir and hold meetings there. They need to have the patience for a few days post which then they can hold meetings there. Slamming the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his wish to visit Kashmir, Reddy said that Rahul Gandhi can hold a meeting there and visit Kashmir and no one will stop him from visiting the valley.

On the government's move to scrap Article 370, Reddy said that the government has taken the step for the integration of the country. The Constitution of India has now been implemented. He said that Dr. Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar's Constitution has been launched in the valley.

Praising the government Reddy said that they have done good work for the country. Now the Dalit reservation can be launched there.

With inputs from IANS

