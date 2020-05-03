Paatal Lok: Here comes Sanjeev Mehra aka Neeraj Kabi, another intriguing character of the show

Amazon's latest announcement of their upcoming show Paatal Lok has created quite a buzz and has gripped the attention of the audiences. After back to back releases of character posters, the latest addition to the list is Sanjeev Mehra.

Sanjeev Mehra is played by actor Neeraj Kabi in a new and unique avatar. Sanjeev is a renowned journalist and virtually takes you behind the scenes of the fourth estate of democracy. What better day than World Press Freedom Day to introduce the journalist.

The makers first released a teaser followed by motion posters of Hathiram Chaudhary played by Jaideep Ahlawat, followed by Vishal Tyagi aka Hathoda Tyagi. Produced by Clean Slate Films, the trailer of the Amazon Original series is set to release on May 5, 2020.

Have a look at his character right here:

The highly anticipated Amazon Original Series, by creator Sudip Sharma (writer for Udta Punjab, NH10), Paatal Lok is all set to walk viewers through the virtual gates of purgatory on May 15, 2020.

The official trailer for the highly anticipated series drops this Tuesday - May 5, 2020, at 11:34 am.

