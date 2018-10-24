Pakistan arrests 16 Indian fishermen for illegally fishing in Pakistani waters

national

The fishermen were arrested by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) during an operation

Representational Picture

Sixteen Indian fishermen have been arrested by Pakistani authorities for allegedly straying into the country's territorial waters, a security official said Wednesday. They were arrested on Monday by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) during an operation. A security official told PTI that three boats of the fishermen were also confiscated.

A case has been registered against them at the Dock Police Station in Karachi. Pakistan and India regularly arrest each other's fishermen who inadvertently enter into their waters due to the absence of any proper technology to confirm the coastline border between Pakistan and India near Sir Creek in the Arabian Sea. They languish in jails until they are set free on certain occasions.

Two months back in September, 18 Indian fishermen were arrested for illegally fishing in Pakistani waters. The operation was carried out by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), according to an official of the agency.

Two months back in September, 18 Indian fishermen were arrested for illegally fishing in Pakistani waters. The operation was carried out by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), according to an official of the agency.

He said, "18 Indian fishermen were arrested and their two shipping boats confiscated". He said that after initial investigation the fishermen were handed over to police which registered cases for illegally entering into Pakistani waters.

