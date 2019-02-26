Pakistan claims Indian Air Force violates Line of Control

international

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Asif Ghafoor tweeted early in the morning and Radio Pakistan claimed that IAF planes dropped payload in haste before leaving, which fell near Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pic courtesy/ Twitter/ Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor

New Delhi: Pakistan claimed on Tuesday that Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets crossed the Line of Control and returned after Pakistan Air Force (PAF) scrambled warplanes.

IAF Sources: 1000 Kg bombs were dropped on terror camps across the LoC https://t.co/jpC2w5f8X7 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019





Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Asif Ghafoor tweeted early in the morning and Radio Pakistan claimed that IAF planes dropped payload in haste before leaving, which fell near Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Payload of hastily escaping Indian aircrafts fell in open. pic.twitter.com/8drYtNGMsm — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

The alleged incident took place in the Muzaffarabad sector, claimed Radio Pakistan. The Indian government is expected to make a statement shortly.

Also Read: IAF carries out aerial strike at terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever