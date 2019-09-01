Pakistan offers consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

international

Earlier, Pakistan had offered consular access to Khulbhushan Jadhav on August 1. But had put a condition that one Pakistani official would be present alongside Jadhav

Pic/Twitter IANS

On Sunday, Pakistan said that they ate willing to provide consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on Monday, keeping in mind the accordance with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict which was delivered on July 17, 2019.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal, in a tweet, said: "Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer, and RAW operative, is being provided on Monday, 2 September 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgment & the laws of Pakistan," reports news agency IANS.

Earlier, Pakistan had offered consular access to Khulbhushan Jadhav on August 1. But had put a condition that one Pakistani official would be present alongside Jadhav during the ICJ haring. Nearly a month ago from today, Indian had requested Pakistan to provide consular access to Khulbhushan Jadhav.

Also Read: Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif slam Khulbhushan Jadav trolls

India's request came after Islamabad court said that it had sent a proposal to New Delhi allowing consular access to the Indian national. The International Court of Justice had in its ruling on July 17 had put a stay on the death sentence which was awarded to Khulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage.

The ICJ had asked Pakistan to make Jadhav aware of his rights under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention, and grant him an India consular access. It also asked Pakistan to ensure "effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences" reports IANS.

Post which, Pakistan was asked to inform Jadhav about his rights Article 36, and also to grant Jadhav an India consular access, and then only proceed to review the case.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates