Pakistan seeks emergency meeting of UNSC over Kashmir

Islamabad: Pakistan has formally called for an emergency meeting to discuss India's move to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir with the UN Security Council, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign Minister stated on Tuesday. In a video message, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that he sent a formal letter to the president of the UNSC through Permanent Representative Maleha Lodhi to convene the meeting. He also said that the letter will also be shared with all members of the UNSC.

I would urge every overseas Pakistani to step out on 15th August to register their protest infront of India High Commissions across the world to stand up against the unlawful, brutal and forcible occupation of IOK by India. pic.twitter.com/IBguWTuOO2 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) August 11, 2019

"I have requested in the letter that a special meeting of the Security Council should be called to discuss those actions of India which we consider as illegal and against the UN resolutions," he said. India has categorically informed the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to the state Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to "accept the reality".

Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that the decision to call for the UNSC meeting was taken in the meeting of high-profile National Security Committee meeting held last week. He said Pakistan considered India's actions to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution Kashmir as a threat to the regional peace.

"It is a mistake on part of India if it thought that it could crush the right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir," he added. He said whole Pakistan on Wednesday will express solidary with Kashmiris and that Kashmiris must remember that Pakistan stands with them and is ready to go to any extent for them.

