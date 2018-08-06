Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces Imran Khan as its PM candidate

international

The party of the 65-year-old cricketer-turned-politician emerged as the single largest side in the National Assembly in the July 25 general elections

Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's parliamentary committee today officially nominated Imran Khan as the party's prime ministerial candidate, according to a media report.

The party of the 65-year-old cricketer-turned-politician emerged as the single largest side in the National Assembly in the July 25 general elections. Khan was nominated by PTI's parliamentary committee which met at a hotel here, DAWNNews TV reported. He left his Banigala residence for the first time after his party's victory in last week's elections. Despite Khan's explicit instructions and refusal to travel with a large protocol, a number of cars and heavy security tagged along with him, the channel added.

While the exact date of the swearing-in of Pakistan's new prime minister has not been announced, reports say it could take place on August 14, the Independence Day of the country. Pakistan's National Assembly comprises a total of 342 members, of which 272 are directly elected. A party can only form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats in total. Allies and reserved seats will take the PTI tally to 174 seats in the National Assembly.

