Pal Serena Williams' some genius!

It is said that a friend in need is a friend indeed, and tennis champion Serena Williams is happy to be just that. Recently, when she was asked in an online interview by model Naomi Campbell to speak about good friend Meghan Markle (wife of Prince Harry), Serena sidestepped a question to protect her friend from any possible negative publicity.

In February, Meghan and Harry parted ways with the British Royal family and moved to USA, making global headlines. "Are you happy that your girlfriend Meghan Markle has moved to America," Naomi asked Serena. "Don't know what you're talking about," Serena replied. Naomi persisted: "They're on the West Coast. It's a big deal!" But Serena stuck to her stand: "Never heard of her, don't know her."

Serena and Meghan's friendship dates baack to 2010 when they first met at a Super Bowl party. She also attended her royal wedding in 2018 and even hosted Meghan's baby shower. However, the tennis champ has always worried about the negative press surrounding Meghan.

At a Wimbledon press conference last year, Serena had said: "There's negative media out there. Any time I see her [Meghan] name attached to anything, I don't read it. She couldn't be a better friend to me. Low moments, high moments, she's always there, and that's all I want to be to her."

