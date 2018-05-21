Palghar bypoll: Deceased MP's wife accuses BJP of misusing his photos
The complaint by Jayshree Wanga, wife of late BJP MP Chintaman Wanga, says party illegally using his pictures in publicity material
BJP MP Chintaman Wanga passed away in January this year
Late Palghar BJP MP Chintaman Wanga's wife Jayshree yesterday filed a complaint of model code violation against the BJP, accusing the party of illegally using her husband's pictures on publicity material for the upcoming bypoll.
The alleged violation
In her complaint filed with the returning officer, Jayshree claimed that the BJP was using her husband's pictures in the publicity material, including hoardings and banners, for the May 28 bypoll without taking any permission.
This is a clear violation of the model code of conduct and immediate action [should] be taken against those who have "misused" the pictures, she stated.
Poll play
The bypoll to the tribal-dominated constituency, located 110 km away from Mumbai, was necessitated following the death of Wanga, the sitting MP, in January this year.
In a jolt to the BJP, the Shiv Sena has fielded the late MP's son Sriniwas Wanga for the bypoll which has increased the tussle between the two allies.
The BJP has given a ticket to Congress turncoat and former minister Rajendra Gavit, while the Congress has fielded former MP Damodar Shingda. Local outfit Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, which has three MLAs in total six assembly segments in the Palghar constituency, has nominated former MP Baliram Jadhav.
Polling for six Maha MLC seats today
Voting for six seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council biennial elections from local bodies constituencies will be held today, for which major parties in the state are in a seat-sharing agreement. The election is held as three members of the NCP, two of the BJP, and one of the Congress are retiring from the Upper House of the state legislature on June 21.
The seats going to polls are Osmanabad-Beed-Latur, Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Nashik, Parbhani-Hingoli, Amravati, and Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli. The counting of votes will be done on May 24. The ruling BJP and the Shiv Sena, the warring constituent in the Maharashtra government, are contesting three seats each.
