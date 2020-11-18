Palghar mob lynching case: BJP MLA Ram Kadam detained for taking out rally in Mumbai

BJP MLA Ram Kadam, who was marching from his home in Khar towards Palghar to register a protest and demand CBI inquiry into the Palghar mob lynching case, was detained by the police on Wednesday.

The BJP MLA, along with his supporters, was taking out a ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’.

The Khar police took Ram Kadam to the police station and warned him that he should not take out any rally without permission.

Also Read: Mumbai: Alert Palghar Cops Avert Another Mob-Lynching

Earlier this month, a special court had granted bail to four persons, including a man and his two sons, in the Palghar mob lynching case.

Laxman Ramaji Jadhav (58), Nitin Laxman Jadhav (26), Manoj Laxman Jadhav (25) and Tukaram Rupji Sath (40), all residents of Hedpada of Gadchinchale village, were among nearly 200 persons who were arrested in the case.

Also Read: Maharashtra: 4 Accused Get Bail In Palghar Lynching Case

On April 16, 2020, a mob lynched two sadhus -- Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) -- and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30) at Gadchinchale in Palghar district, 140-km north of Mumbai.

While the two monks were heading for Gujarat in a car to attend a funeral, the mob suspected that they were thieves.

The CID (crime) of the Maharashtra Police has filed a charge sheet in the case.

(With inputs from Vishal Singh)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news