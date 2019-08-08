Palghar: Three flee from police custody on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

crime

The robbers escaped from the custody of Silvassa police, case registered in Waliv police station in Palghar

The Waliv police are on the lookout for three robbers, who allegedly fled from the custody of Silvassa police when they were being taken to Thane jail last night. According to the police sources, the culprits, identified as Jayraam Dalwi(21), Ganesh Dalwi(20) and Martin Madha(30) who reside in Palghar district, were caught by the Silvassa police two days ago.

According to the police, all three culprits are history sheeters, who have many robbery and burglary cases against them. The Silvassa police officials said that while they were on their way to Thane jail as when the van reached Sativali Bridge in Vasai East on the Mumbai-Ahmadabad highway, one of the accused complained of nausea. The officials halted the van and the officials got out, all the three culprits took advantage of the darkness and escaped into the jungle.

The police, after searching for the perpetrators, registered a complaint with the Waliv police station. "We have registered the case under various section of the Indian Penal Code and are still searching for the escaped criminals," said Waliv police station API Sudhir Dayarkar.

