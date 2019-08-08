Six arrested for killing man in Kalyan

crime

They killed the man, dumped the body and fled the scene, says scene

The picture has been used for representational purposes.

Six people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a man in Kalyan in Thane district, police said. The body of Jongol Budhwa Lohra (48) was found near an electric transformer under MFC police station limits in the early hours of the day, said Senior Inspector Prakash Londhe.

"Lohra was killed between 2:30am and 4am with sharp weapons and sticks. The accused then dumped the body near the transformer and fled. They were arrested later in the day," he said. The official identified those arrested as Sandesh Jadhav, Navnath Rathod, Mangal Mangesh Hamal, Anish Shaikh, Nooralam Raju Jiprya and Popat Mama. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates