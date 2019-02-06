Pankaj Tripathi: Always liked Anurag Basu's way of story-telling

bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi says he is certain the director Anurag Basu will play to his strengths in the upcoming anthology film

Pankaj Tripathi

His prolific resume is a testimony of why every actor would crave to work with Anurag Basu. Character actor Pankaj Tripathi then, is no different. "My wish of working with Anurag Basu is fulfilled," says the actor, who will headline one of the four short films that will make up Basu's upcoming anthology.

Basu, who had previously helmed the nine-part drama, Life In A Metro, will chronicle four short stories in the offering. Apart from Tripathi, the anthology also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Aditya Roy Kapur. "Apart from his [prowess as] director, I also like dada as a person. Whenever we would meet, we would discuss [the scope of] working together. I have always liked his method of storytelling, the world he weaves around the script, and his characters.



Anurag Basu

He will do some interesting thing with my character. I have faith that he will utilise my strength and energy." Basu's film rolls next month at an undisclosed location. Tripathi currently has Dinesh Vijan's Luka Chhupi on his plate. He is also shooting for Sacred Games season 2.

