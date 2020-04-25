Pankaj Tripathi: Didn't have a script in mind

Over a month under lockdown and life has changed for many. While several have adopted new hobbies, some have taken to imparting wisdom through digital tutorials. In the time of online concerts, Pankaj Tripathi has found the ideal way to engage with his fans. The actor has started a series of Facebook live sessions, where he shares bitter-sweet experiences that changed his perspective of life. He says that the lockdown has "taught me priorities".

A source informs that Tripathi has been narrating stories from his childhood. "In one of the stories he recounted, Pankaj revealed how the train and its sound functioned as a clock for him. When he left his hometown, it was an image that reminded him of everything that mattered. It also evoked a sense of responsibility, inspiring him to work harder towards his goals. Now in isolation, separated from his parents by miles, at home with his wife and daughter, he admits that he has learned the value of their company."

"I didn't start it with a script in mind," says Tripathi, who wants to make it a series of conversations. He adds, "It's the simple things in life that we end up caring for the most. Locked down at home, waiting for these tough times to pass, it should remind people where their priorities lie."

