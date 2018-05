Pankaj Tripathi starts shooting for 'Criminal Justice' remake

"Criminal Justice" was first shown in 2008. It starred Ben Whishaw as Ben Coulter



Actor Pankaj Tripathi has started shooting for the remake of BBC's international series "Criminal Justice". He says he cannot wait for the audience to see his character in the show. The National Award-winning actor will be seen alongside Jackie Shroff and Vikrant Massey in the project, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

"This is one of the most anticipated projects I'm working on. We've just begun shooting and working with Tigmanshu Dhulia is turning out to be all that I expected and wished it would. I cannot wait for audiences to see my character," Pankaj said in a statement. "Criminal Justice" was first shown in 2008. It starred Ben Whishaw as Ben Coulter, a young man who is accused of murder after a drunken and drug-filled night out, though is unable to remember committing the crime. It was directed by Otto Bathurst and Luke Watson.

In 2009, the second series featured Maxine Peake as troubled housewife Juliet Miller whose husband was stabbed in their bed. Yann Demange and Marc Jobst directed the second series.

