Paresh Rawal: Ranbir an inspiration to actors

Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal bring alive the father-son bond of Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt on-screen in the biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani

While Ranbir Kapoor has been vocal about how educative it has been to work with Paresh Rawal in Sanju, the veteran actor believes the young star is an inspiration for the new generation.

Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal bring alive the father-son bond of Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt on-screen in the biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Rawal said in an interview, "I have worked with various actors, but working with Ranbir was something else. He is a talented actor. And, let me tell you, playing Sanjay Dutt, who we see every now and then on-screen, is certainly not easy for any actor. The way Ranbir internalised and delivered the character was [commendable]. He is an inspiration for the next generation."

Working with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time was also special for Rawal. "I think, I am lucky to be a part of this special film. I was destined to be a part of a film that some of the finest talents like Raju, Abhijat Joshi [writer] and Ranbir are part of."

