Choreographer Vijay Ganguly spills the beans on mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars'

Galti Se Mistake

Listen to this article Why did Ranbir Kapoor's 'Galti Se Mistake' take 6 months to shoot? Find out! x 00:00

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars.' Ganguly who is the name behind Ranbir Kapoor's 'Galti Se Mistake,' Sara Ali Khan's 'Chaka Chak,' Nora Fatehi's 'Kamariya' and many more hits dropped in at the mid-day office. Find out the interesting anecdote of how he 'accidentally' became a choreographer, his relationship with sister and actress Rupali Ganguly, his experience of training actors like Vidya Balan and Namashi Chakraborty when he worked with Shiamak Davar and much more!

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha begin location scouting in Rajasthan for their wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the popular 'Galti Se Mistake' from 'Jagga Jasoos' he revealed, "The film 'Jagga Jassos' took longer than usual to get made because it was one of a kind. A film like that has not been made even today, a musical where scenes happen through songs, it was a different world altogether and it was taking time to crack that! For the first two years, everyone was very pumped up about the film, including Shiamak Davar who was part of it. Two years later people weren't sure if the film would even get made, it was always an 'if and but.' Then 'Galti Se Mistake' came in and I was an assistant director at that time. Dada (Anurag Basu) played the song and asked me who we should get on board for the song!" Ganguly goes on to say that he had a list of choreographers who could do justice to the Ranbir Kapoor number. As luck would have it. everyone that he called up were busy.

He goes to share how his big break as a choreographer worked out, "Dada told me to bring in 30 boys who were dancers and they jammed with Ranbir." Later Basu had second thoughts about the song and the team did not return to it for four months. So how did 'Galti Se Mistake' finally come back to life?

Watch video to know more!