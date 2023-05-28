Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The couple is expected to tit the knot later this year

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Listen to this article Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha begin location scouting in Rajasthan for their wedding x 00:00

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha may tie the knot in Rajasthan, if the sources are to be believed. Parineeti reached Udaipur at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday and was staying at the Leela Palace in Udaipur.

Also, her family members stayed at Udayvilas Hotel. Parineeti had lunch with her relatives at Udayvilas on Saturday morning. After that, she left for Hotel Leela Palace.

On Sunday morning, Parineeti and Raghav were clicked at an airport in Rajasthan. Reportedly, after their visit to Rajasthan, the couple headed to Kishangarh to scout other locations.

Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra had a 'royal wedding' in Jodhpur. Hence, speculations are doing rounds that Parineeti may get married in either Udaipur or Jaipur in Rajasthan itself.

Parineeti also met Shikha Saxena, Deputy Director of Tourism Department, and inquired about the tourist places and hotels of Udaipur. According to the information, AAP MP Raghav Chadha earlier had plans to reach Udaipur, but he will now come to Jaipur, and will take a look at the wedding venue here, while Parineeti will stay in Udaipur till Sunday. After that, she will also go to Jaipur.

On May 13, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi. After their engagement, Parineeti took to social media to share how she knew he was the one. "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one," she wrote revealing the moment she knew he was the one she wanted to spend rest of her life.

"The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined," she added.