Parineeti Chopra gets engaged to Raghav Chadha; wedding to be held in October?

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have been making headlines ever since they were spotted together at multiple occasions. The two are all set to tie the knot later this year

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra had earlier sparked dating rumours with AAP leader Raghav Chadha with her outings in the city. They were first spotted together as they stepped out of a restaurant in Mumbai last month. Ever since they have been seen together at public places including airports and restaurants. While the couple have neither confirmed nor denied the reports, their wedding seems to be on the cards as the couple took the first step towards the union.

Recently, Parineeti was seen wearing a silver band on her ring finger. As per media reports, Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony in the presence of close family members. The two will reportedly get married by the end of October this year.

A source close to the couple informed IndiaToday.in, "Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities.”

The reports also stated that Parineeti is not in a rush to get married as she is quite occupied with her work commitments. Earlier this month, it was speculated that Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their daughter were in the country to attend the wedding of Parineeti. However, Priyanka was in town to attend NMACC and the premiere of Citadel. Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be in India during the last week of October to attend the 23rd edition of the Jio Mami Film Festival.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali directorial 'Chamkila'. The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

