On Wednesday evening, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was spotted at Manish Malhotra's house in Bandra. Does this mean that we are going to hear the wedding bells soon?

Pic courtesy/ Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Parineeti Chopra visits designer Manish Malhotra's house, is the wedding soon? x 00:00

On Wednesday evening, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was spotted at Manish Malhotra's house in Bandra. Does this mean that we are going to hear the wedding bells soon?

Ever since Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra have been seen together, rumours about their wedding have been rife. Dating rumours between Raghav and Parineeti began last month when the two were pictured together in London and then in Mumbai. Their videos and pictures took social media by storm. The two have often been pictured together at Mumbai and New Delhi airport. Anytime that either of the two are asked about the wedding date, they simply refuse to answer the question or completely ignore it. Recently, when Parineeti was asked by the paps about the wedding, the actress laughed it off. Though the duo remain tight-lipped about their relationship status, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter account and congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their rumoured "union".

Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram. However, the two have not yet confirmed their relationship.

Also read: Are Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha getting engaged in April? Here's what we know!

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram. However, the two have not yet confirmed their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.

(With inputs from IANS and ANI)